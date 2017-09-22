Marlins’ Brad Ziegler Has Idea For Safety-Net Opponents At MLB Ballparks

Brad Ziegler prefers safety nets at Major League Baseball stadiums more than he does people that oppose them.

The Miami Marlins relief pitcher issued some advice Friday morning on Twitter for fans who are more concerned about nets blocking their views of the game than the safety of their fellow fans.

Ziegler’s declaration came two days after a hard-hit foul ball injured a young fan at Yankee Stadium. The incident prompted renewed calls for expanded safety nets at all MLB ballparks. Some fans favor them, and others are against their presence, citing the hardships of obstructed views.

Here’s Ziegler’s take on the dabate.

A note to anyone complaining about teams extending netting and not wanting to “pay for an obstructed view”: stay home. pic.twitter.com/CpbXDkjcLp — Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) September 22, 2017

Having received many responses to his original Tweet, Ziegler flippantly doubled down on his message.

Appreciate the dialogue and response from everyone. A few of my light-hearted observations on a very serious topic… #ExtendTheNets pic.twitter.com/lOyrOj6cb5 — Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) September 22, 2017

So it’s settled?

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images