Martellus Bennett Puts It All On The Table After Trump’s Latest Rant

Martellus Bennett isn’t going to sit in silence after President Donald Trump’s latest controversial soundbite.
Trump spoke at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Friday night and touched on the topic of NFL players protesting “The Star-Spangled Banner.” POTUS sounded off on these players, saying, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b—- off the field right now, out. He’s fired!”
Several NFL players spoke out following Trump’s rant, including New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty. But McCourty’s former teammate, Martellus Bennett, arguably had the most passionate response. In a series of tweets (which have a NSFW warning due to explicit language), the Green Bay Packers tight end made it clear that he’s willing to walk away from football if push comes to shove.
Bennett never has been one to not have his voice heard, and you can expect the 10-year NFL veteran to continue to strive for change in areas he sees fit.
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images
