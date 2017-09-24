Martellus Bennett Puts It All On The Table After Trump’s Latest Rant

Martellus Bennett isn’t going to sit in silence after President Donald Trump’s latest controversial soundbite.

Trump spoke at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Friday night and touched on the topic of NFL players protesting “The Star-Spangled Banner.” POTUS sounded off on these players, saying, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b—- off the field right now, out. He’s fired!”

Several NFL players spoke out following Trump’s rant, including New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty. But McCourty’s former teammate, Martellus Bennett, arguably had the most passionate response. In a series of tweets (which have a NSFW warning due to explicit language), the Green Bay Packers tight end made it clear that he’s willing to walk away from football if push comes to shove.

Bingo Was a son of a bitch. AirBud was a son of a bitch Beethoven Balto Wishbone, Scooby Doo all sons of bitches. Martellus Bennett is not. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) September 23, 2017

I do not have a master and neither does my mother. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) September 23, 2017

I'm ok with being fired for what I believe in. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) September 23, 2017

The idea of @realDonaldTrump thinking that suggesting firing me from football, confirms that he thinks that it's all I can do as a Black man — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) September 23, 2017

I'll jump when I want. I'll sit when I want. I'll kneel when I want. I'll clap. Sing. Flip and I'll say what I want. You ain't DeeBo. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) September 23, 2017

Bennett never has been one to not have his voice heard, and you can expect the 10-year NFL veteran to continue to strive for change in areas he sees fit.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images