Melvin Ingram Throws Major Shade At Jay Cutler With Hilarious Response

Melvin Ingram couldn’t be less concerned about Jay Cutler and the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins, who had an impromptu bye week in Week 1, travel to Los Angeles for a showdown with the Chargers on Sunday. And while Cutler is a proven NFL quarterback with a solid arsenal of weapons, Ingram isn’t exactly shaking in his boots.

#Chargers DE Melvin Ingram was asked what kind of problems Dolphins QB Jay Cutler presents this weekend. "None." — Jack Wang (@thejackwang) September 14, 2017

It makes sense for Ingram to be confident, as Cutler hasn’t played in an NFL regular-season game since November of last year and flirted with retirement over the offseason. Ingram, on the other hand, has become one of the premier pass rushers in football and got off to a strong start in the 2017 campaign with 1.5 sacks in Los Angeles’ Week 1 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Cutler surely is hoping Ingram doesn’t boost his sack total Sunday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images