Memphis Linebacker Carted Off On Stretcher After Vicious Hit On Kickoff

Saturday’s game between Memphis and UCLA served as an unfortunate reminder of the dangers of playing football.
The Tigers were up 20-17 late in the second quarter of their matchup when the Bruins were set up for a kickoff return. But as Memphis’ defense barrelled toward the receiver, freshman linebacker JJ Russell got caught with a vicious hit that snapped his neck backward.
It was a scary moment, as Russell lay motionless on the field for several minutes before being carted off on a stretcher. However, Yahoo! Sports’ college football blog, Dr. Saturday, caught a moment on ESPN’s broadcast when Russell moved his legs.
Memphis coach Mike Norvell said on ABC that Russell is going to be OK, per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. but it’s still unclear what Russell’s diagnosis will be Saturday and for the rest of the season.
Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images
