Michigan Band Plays ‘Jurassic Park’ Theme Song With T-Rex Backup Dancers

Things got a little prehistoric at Michigan Stadium on Saturday.
During Michigan’s game against Cincinnati on Saturday, the Wolverine marching band played a rendition of one of the greatest pieces of music ever composed. We’re talking, of course, about the “Jurassic Park” theme song.
And, to top it all off, the performance included a slew of back up dancers wearing T-Rex costumes, because of course.
These things were great, but where was the love for the Velociraptor?
It was a pretty good day for Michigan fans at the Big House, as the Wolverines dino-stomped the Bearcats by a score of 36-14.
The school’s marching band will look to outdo itself next Saturday when the Wolverines host Air Force in Ann Arbor, Mich.
