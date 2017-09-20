Midwestern State’s Robert Grays Dies From Injuries Suffered During Tackle

A Division II college football player has provided a sobering reminder of just how dangerous the game can be.
Robert Grays, a sophomore cornerback for Midwestern State, died Tuesday from injuries sustained during a home game against Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday, ESPN reports. The 19-year-old suffered the injuries while making a tackle with 3 1/2 minutes remaining in the team’s 35-13 victory.
Grays first was hospitalized in Wichita Falls, Texas, but later was flown to a hospital in Houston, MSU athletics department spokesperson Trey Reed told ESPN.
“Today we mourn the loss of one of our own,” MSU president Suzanne Shipley said in a statement Wednesday, via ESPN. “Robert Grays died yesterday from critical injuries suffered in Saturday’s game. I know you will join me in expressing the sincerest condolences of the MSU community to Robert’s family and friends. Please keep them in your thoughts in the coming days.
“Robert touched many lives while attending the university, but perhaps he will be remembered best for his smile. He was an inspiration on and off the field to those around him, and he will be remembered with love and affection by his friends, classmates, coaches, and teammates.”
Prior to enrolling at MSU, Grays attended Ford Bend L.V. Hightower High School in Missouri City, Texas.
