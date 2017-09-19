Mike Francesa Goes Off On Penn State Coach For Icing Kicker In 56-0 Win

Mike Francesa is not here for bad sportsmanship.
In case you missed it, Penn State beat Georgia State 56-0 on Saturday to improve to 3-0 on the season. It didn’t come without controversy, though, as Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin iced Georgia State kicker Brandon Wright by calling a timeout right as he kicked his only field goal try of the day with 30 seconds left in the game.
And Francesa went off on Franklin on his radio show Monday.
“That is an absolute disgrace, and this stooge tried to alibi around it,” Francesa said. “And these fans, who are happy now that they’re winning 56-nothing and could give a damn what they did to Georgia State sit there and make excuses for him. … He’s a horse’s ass for doing that. That’s a quote.”
Franklin said after the game that he was just trying to switch out his fourth-team unit for his second-team unit.
But Francesa wasn’t having that, either.
“So he called timeout to get the second-team field goal block in there,” Francesa said.”What a bunch of garbage that is. He sells you that, he’ll sell you anything. The guys iced him, plain and simple, because he wanted a shutout.”
It can be hard to agree with Francesa sometimes, but there’s really not much of a defense for Franklin (unless you’re a Penn State fan). His excuse doesn’t make him look good, either, because like Francesa said, there’s no need to make a last-second change for a better unit as time runs out in a blowout.
Francesa left Franklin with these words before he awkwardly transitioned to a commercial.
“I hope he was proud of himself as he ran across the field,” Francesa said. “I hope he was proud of himself for getting that 56-nothing.”
Thumbnail photo via Jim O’Connor/USA TODAY Sports Images
