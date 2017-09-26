Mike Francesa Unloads On Odell Beckham Jr. For Peeing Dog TD Celebration

Odell Beckham Jr. has become notorious for theatrical touchdown celebrations, but his latest end-zone performance might be the most bizarre yet.

The New York Giants star hauled in his first touchdown of the season Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles, and to celebrate, OBJ dropped to his knees and pretended to urinate like a dog.

Odell Beckham Jr marking his territory after his first touchdown of the day #NYGvsPHI #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/OYhYwbiBtj — Sports Degens (@TheSportsDegens) September 24, 2017

Beckham, expectedly, garnered a ton of attention for the celebration, but one New York radio personality took great exception to it. In a fiery rant Tuesday morning, WFAN host Mike Francesa ripped Beckham for being “immature.”

“What I saw yesterday — and the fact that it was not addressed — is not only utterly outrageous, to me it’s the last straw. … (His talent) does not take away the deliberate way he runs things now, and he basically told you yesterday, ‘I’m not stopping, I don’t care, live with it,'” Francesa said, as transcribed by ForTheWin. “And you can’t have a team where a highly-talented but immature and selfish player is going to set the agenda for your team.”

While obscure, Beckham’s peeing dog celebration might have had some meaning to it. Responding to a tweet Sunday, Beckham hinted that Donald Trump’s recent controversial comments were the impetus for the act.

If u seen that , I have to tip my hat to u for thinkin outside the box. #URRIGHTONPOINT impressed — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) September 25, 2017

Beckham’s celebration wasn’t widely well-received, but the Giants have greater things to worry about, like their 0-3 start to the season.

