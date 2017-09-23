Mississippi State Vs. Georgia Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

There aren’t many marquee college football matchups this week, but No. 17 Mississippi State against No. 11 Georgia is one of them.
The battle of the Bulldogs wasn’t on many radars until Mississippi State shocked LSU last week and jumped into the polls. And the road doesn’t get any easier for it when it travels to Sanford Stadium for a primetime SEC showdown.
Here’s how you can watch Mississippi State-Georgia online.
When: Saturday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images
