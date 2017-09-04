MLB Odds: Red Sox Are Favorites Vs. Blue Jays In Series Opener At Fenway Park

After closing out a seven-game road trip with a 9-2 loss at Yankee Stadium, the Boston Red Sox return home Monday to face the fading Toronto Blue Jays in the first of three meetings as -160 favorites on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston dropped three of four to the Yankees to fall to 4-7 in its past 11 outings, cutting its lead atop the AL East standings to 3.5 games going into Monday night’s Blue Jays vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park.

Run production has emerged as a big worry for the Red Sox, who tallied just nine total runs in their four dates in New York and just 3.2 runs per game during their 11-game slide. In addition, total runs scored has exceeded eight just twice in Boston’s past nine games, fueling a solid 7-2 run for the UNDER in totals betting.

The UNDER also prevailed in two of three meetings with the Blue Jays last week in Toronto. However, total runs scored reached eight twice during that series, and the total is pegged at 9.5 for Monday at the sportsbooks.

The Blue Jays travel to Boston after splitting a four-game weekend series in Baltimore, which ended Sunday afternoon with a disappointing 5-4 extra-innings loss as +133 underdogs. The defeat leaves Toronto with a dismal 4-12 record over its past 16 games, dropping the club out of wild card contention and 14 games behind the Red Sox in the AL East standings.

Offense has also been a concern for the Blue Jays. Toronto has averaged just 2.5 runs per game over its 12 recent losses and tallied just six total runs while being swept by the Red Sox last week.

But when Blue Jays hitters produce, they produce big, averaging 8.75 runs per game over the four victories during their current swoon and tallying 5.5 per game against the Orioles this past weekend.

A boost in offensive production has done little to reverse the Blue Jays’ brutal performance on the road, however. Toronto is just 8-17 in its past 25 dates away from Rogers Centre, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, tallying consecutive wins just once during that stretch despite scoring five or more runs in 10 of its past 16 road contests.

The Blue Jays have enjoyed success in recent visits to Fenway. The teams split a four-game series in Boston in mid-July, but Toronto is a solid 8-4 over its past 12 road dates with the Red Sox, including five victories as betting underdogs.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images