MLB Odds: Red Sox-Astros Pegged As Pick ‘Em In Final Regular-Season Series

The Boston Red Sox could potentially claim the American League East title with a victory Thursday when they take on the Houston Astros in the first game of their weekend set pegged as a pick ’em on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Red Sox looked poised to clinch their second consecutive division title after embarking on a 14-3 run earlier in September. However, a pair of losses in this week’s three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays stalled Boston’s drive towards the AL East title and leaves the club with a magic number of two going into Thursday’s Astros vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park.

Boston pitchers surrendered more than three runs just five times during their recent red-hot 17-game stretch but got roughed up by Blue Jays hitters this week. The Red Sox allowed 15 total runs in their first back-to-back losses since Labor Day before rebounding to pick up the win as -133 home chalk in a 10-7 slugfest with Toronto on Wednesday night.

While Boston was knocking off the Blue Jays, the New York Yankees kept pace by topping the Tampa Bay Rays 6-1 as -225 home chalk to remain three games back of the Red Sox in the division entering the final weekend of the campaign.

The win lifts New York to an impressive 18-7 in September. However, after closing out a three-game series with the Rays on Thursday as -190 home favorites, the Yankees must face the spoiler Blue Jays, who have beaten them in six of eight, including two of three last weekend at Rogers Centre.

Meanwhile, back at Fenway, the Red Sox must contend with an Astros squad riding high after crushing their rival Texas Rangers in a three-game series to improve to 11-2 in their last 13 games.

The AL West champions outscored the Rangers by a 37-7 margin, capped by a lopsided 12-2 win Wednesday as -213 road chalk. The Astros’ domination of Texas lifts them to 5-1 in their past six road dates and leaves them just one game back of the Cleveland Indians for the best record in the American League.

However, it is the Red Sox who have held the upper hand in clashes with Houston this season, going 7-3 in 10 meetings according to the OddsShark MLB Database including wins in three of four at Fenway in mid-May. The two clubs combined to average 13.75 runs per game in that series, pushing the run total over in each of those contests.

