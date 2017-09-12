MLB Odds: Red Sox Favored To Extend Winning Streak Against Athletics

The Boston Red Sox will look for a seventh straight home victory over Oakland when they kick off a three-game series with the Athletics as -169 favorites on the Major League Baseball odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston has won four straight home series against Oakland dating back to 2013, but has dropped four of five to the A’s, including three of four road meetings earlier this season, ahead of Tuesday night’s A’s vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox closed out this season’s four-game visit to Oakland with a 12-3 victory as -118 chalk on May 21, but otherwise have struggled to generate offense against the A’s, tallying just eight total runs in their previous four meetings. However, the Sox have proven effective at containing A’s hitters, limiting Oakland to three or fewer runs in six of their past nine tilts.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez picked up the decision in Boston’s May 21 win in Oakland, and gets the call against the A’s in Tuesday night’s contest. The 24-year-old is winless in 11 starts since throwing six shutout innings in a 3-0 win over the Seattle Mariners as -158 home favorites on May 26.

Rodriguez has been hit hard during his current winless drought, surrendering five earned runs in two of his past three starts. However, he threw eight innings of one-hit ball in the club’s 1-0 loss to the A’s as -123 chalk in September of last year.

With a 63-80 record, the A’s are last in the American League West, 23 games back of the division-leading Houston Astros, but arrive in Boston on a high after posting five straight victories.

Oakland averaged a whopping 10 runs per game during a four-game sweep of the Astros last weekend, and have held opponents to two or fewer runs during its current surge. That represents a big change in fortune for the A’s, who lost in their previous eight while allowing 7.5 runs per game.

However, the A’s have tallied a major league-low 21 road wins this season, and are a dismal 8-22 in their past 30 away from Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, recording consecutive wins just once during that stretch.

Sean Manaea aims for a second win over the Red Sox this season when he takes the hill for the A’s on Tuesday night. The 25-year-old gave up two earned runs over five innings in Oakland’s 8-3 win as a +110 home underdog on May 20, and is 1-1 in two career starts against Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images