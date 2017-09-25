MLB Odds: Red Sox Favored Vs. Blue Jays Heading Into Final Homestand

The Boston Red Sox will continue their charge toward their third American League East crown in five years when they return home to take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday as heavy -215 favorites on the Major League Baseball odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston won eight of nine games on its just completed road trip to drop its magic number to claim the division title to three entering Monday night’s Blue Jays vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park.

Given their recent record against Toronto, the Red Sox may not need much help to lock up the division. Boston has dominated the Blue Jays this season, winning 12 of 16 meetings, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

The club regularly has shut down the Blue Jays’ lineup, holding Toronto to two or fewer runs in five of their past eight meetings. However, the Blue Jays have kept it close in games at Fenway this season, going 2-2 over their past four, and 9-6 over their past 15.

Toronto opens the final week of the regular season on a high after taking two of three games from the Yankees. However, the Blue Jays have been mediocre overall, going 5-6 in their past 11 while winning consecutive games just once.

The Blue Jays have won just one series away from Rogers Centre since taking two of three from the Chicago White Sox to usher in the month of August, going 7-12 in their past 19.

Drew Pomeranz gets the call for the Red Sox on Monday, and is looking for his third win in his past four starts. Pomeranz has surrendered just three total earned runs over his past three outings, but was tagged with the loss the last two times he faced Toronto.

Brett Anderson will try to rebound from his roughest outing of the season when he heads to the bump for the Blue Jays. Anderson was rocked for eight earned runs in just 1 1/3 innings in Toronto’s 15-5 loss to the Kansas City Royals as -118 home chalk last week, but has surrendered two or fewer runs in three of five starts with the Blue Jays this season.

