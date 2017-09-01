MLB Odds: Red Sox Pegged As Underdogs Vs. Yankees In Game 2 Of Four-Game Set

The Boston Red Sox will try to even their four-game series with New York at a game apiece Friday when they take on the Yankees as +143 road underdogs on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston dropped a 6-2 decision as a +131 underdog in Thursday’s series opener to bring a three-game win streak to a halt but maintains a 4 1/2-game lead over New York atop the American League East standings going into Friday night’s Red Sox vs. Yankees betting matchup at Yankee Stadium.

This weekend set marks the third meeting between these two clubs since mid-August. The Red Sox have claimed victory in four of seven games during that stretch and five of eight overall, reversing a trend that saw Boston post just two victories in its prior 11 meetings with its arch rival.

Boston has struggled with consistency over the past two weeks, going 6-6 over its past 12 games. But even with Thursday’s loss, the Red Sox continue to play the role of road warriors, going 10-3 in their past 13 games away from Fenway Park and avoiding consecutive losses during that stretch.

The Yankees have failed to capitalize during Boston’s recent uneven stretch, dropping five of seven prior to Thursday’s win, including a three-game sweep at the hands of the visiting Cleveland Indians. However, with recently acquired ace Sonny Gray scheduled to take the mound, New York has emerged as strong -166 betting chalk for Friday.

Gray has compiled a hard-luck 2-3 record in five starts since joining the Yankees at the July 31 trade deadline. The right-hander was tagged for just two earned runs in each of those three losses and was solid in his last start, allowing just three hits and one earned run over seven innings in a 6-3 win over the Seattle Mariners as -203 home chalk on Aug. 26.

New York fans are hoping that Gray can lead the Yankees to back-to-back wins at home for just the third time in their past 16. The Yankees have remained stingy during their current 7-9 run at home, surrendering three or fewer runs on eight occasions and fueling a solid 13-9-1 run on home turf for the under in totals betting.

The Red Sox will respond with right-hander Doug Fister in Friday’s contest. Fister has alternated between wins and losses over his past six starts, including an impressive complete game in his last road appearance, throwing a one-hitter in Boston’s 9-1 win over the Indians as a +164 underdog on Aug. 22.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images