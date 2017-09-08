MLB Odds: Red Sox Slight Favorites In Weekend Series Vs. Rays At Fenway Park

Starter Drew Pomeranz will try to bounce back from his worst start since early June when the Boston Red Sox open a three-game weekend series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday as -140 favorites on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Pomeranz was tagged with his first loss since June 11 after surrendering four earned runs over 5 1/3 innings last weekend in Boston’s 5-1 loss to the New York Yankees as a +151 road underdog. The left-hander also has produced uneven results in three starts against Tampa Bay this season, surrendering nine total earned runs in 13 1/3 total innings of work going into Friday night’s Rays vs. Red Sox betting matchup at Fenway Park.

While Pomeranz looks to regain the form that has powered him to a 14-5 record this season, the Red Sox hope to continue the stingy play that produced victories in consecutive home games this week for the first time since mid-August.

The Red Sox held the Toronto Blue Jays to just three total runs in the final two games of their series this week, capped by a decisive 6-1 win as -177 chalk Wednesday. The UNDER prevailed in each of those contests, and now is on a 9-3 run in totals betting despite Boston’s recent occasional defensive breakdowns.

The Rays enjoyed a day off Thursday after failing to sweep the Minnesota Twins in a three-game home set this week. Tampa Bay took the first two games from the Twins, but it surrendered a double-digit run total for the first time since July 31 in a 10-6 loss as -173 home favorites in Wednesday’s series finale.

Tampa Bay travels to Boston as a +120 underdog in Friday’s series opener, but it has produced solid results in recent road dates, claiming victory in three of its past five road series, while compiling a 9-8 record during that stretch. The Rays also are 4-3 in seven dates at Fenway this season, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, but were outscored by a 10-2 margin in a pair of losses to Boston at Tropicana Field early last month.

Chris Archer takes the hill for the Rays on Friday searching for just his third career victory against the Red Sox. Archer’s status briefly was in doubt earlier this week after he threw just eight pitches in his last start, a 5-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox as -151 road chalk.

Archer received clearance to play Thursday, and he will be aiming for his first winning decision on the road since eking out a 6-4 win in Houston as -113 chalk on Aug. 1.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images