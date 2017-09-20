MLB Player Calls Zack Greinke ‘Turd’ For Refusing To Sign Autograph

Getting a Major League Baseball player’s autograph must be easier for fellow players than it is for fans, right?

Wrong.

Colorado Rockies reliever Pat Neshek apparently is an avoid autograph collector, and wanted to add Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zach Greinke to his collection. And at this season’s All-Star game, Greinke supposedly assured Neshek that he would provide his signature. But when the D-backs played the Rockies a few weeks later, Greinke had a sudden change of tune — and Neshek wasn’t impressed.

Check out his fiery takedown of Zach “The Turd” Greinke in this autograph forum post:

Pat Neshek roasting Zach Greinke on this autograph forum is the greatest thing I've seen in a while #turd pic.twitter.com/UNdKedpshf — chris jones¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@LONG_DRIVE) September 19, 2017

Wow. Who new Greinke had such little chill?

If you’re a serious sports memorabilia collector, you know how important — and difficult — it can feel to complete a set, be it of cards, autographs, bobbleheads, or whatever. But after this, we have a feeling Neshek might just cut his losses.

Thumbnail photo via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images