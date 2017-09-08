MLB Rumors: Yankees-Rays Game Moved To Citi Field For Hurricane Irma

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays have to move their upcoming series from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., to a neutral site with Hurricane Irma expected to wreak havoc on Southern Florida.

But where they’ll play Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday reportedly isn’t very neutral, according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman.

I hear #Yankees #Rays Series next Mon-Wed is going to be played at Citi Field — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) September 8, 2017

Citi Field, of course, is home to the New York Mets, who play just across the East River from the Yankees in Queens. So the Rays would be the home team in the Yankees’ home city.

The Mets are in the National League, though, so neither team plays at Citi Field very often. Even the Yankees, who have their ongoing “Subway Series” with the Mets, only travel across town twice per season.

Major League Baseball has yet to confirm the move.

Thumbnail photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images