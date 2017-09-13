Mookie Betts Blasts Second Home Run Vs. Athletics, Giving Him Six RBI

The Oakland Athletics have no answer for Mookie Betts.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder hit his second home run of Tuesday night’s game against the A’s at Fenway Park with a two-run blast in the sixth inning.

Betts’ 21st home run of the season gave him six RBI for the game. He also homered in the fourth inning and tripled in the second, collecting two RBI on each hit.

Betts' last three trips to the plate he's hit the ball a combined 1,221 feet. — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) September 13, 2017

Betts now has 10 multi-homer games since 2015, the most on the Red Sox in that span.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images