Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts left last night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a left wrist injury.

Calm down Red Sox fans, Betts cleared the air last night when he told reporters that he “isn’t really that concerned” with his wrist injury. NESN.com’s Courtney Cox has the details on the story in the video above, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo by Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images