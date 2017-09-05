Mookie Betts Says There’s No Need To Push Panic Button Amid Red Sox’s Skid

There’s no way to sugarcoat it — the Boston Red Sox haven’t played good baseball of late.

The Red Sox dropped three of four games to the Yankees in their weekend series in New York, and Boston’s slide continued Monday when they were trounced by the Toronto Blue Jays 10-4 at Fenway Park.

After the game, Mookie Betts made it clear that there’s no need to push the panic button, as it’s only a matter of time before the Sox straighten things out.

To hear more from Betts, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images