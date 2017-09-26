Mookie Betts Sheds Light On Wrist Injury After Red Sox’s Loss To Blue Jays

Mookie Betts says his wrist injury isn’t serious, and the Boston Red Sox better hope that’s the case.

The star right fielder has been on a tear in September, but Betts had to leave the Red Sox’s 6-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night due to a left wrist injury. And if the injury is serious, it could prove costly to Boston’s World Series hopes.

Betts, however, spoke with the media following the game and said he “isn’t really that concerned” about the injury and he expects he’ll be fine.

To hear more from Betts, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images