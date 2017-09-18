NASCAR Racer Ted Christopher’s Death Draws Mournful Reaction

Although there always will be a risk of severe injury in racing, the death of a driver still hits the entire motorsport world hard. But its an even tougher pill to swallow if they lose their life away from the track, where that risk is lessened.

Ted Christopher, 59, was killed at 1:53 p.m. ET on Saturday, when the Mooney M20C plane that he was traveling on crashed in a field in North Branford, Conn., according to ESPN.

The seasoned short-track driver had recorded a total of 48 Whelen Modified Tour race wins and 10 K&N Pro Series East victories. As a result, he earned the respect of many within the sport, with NASCAR CEO Brian France reportedly even referring to him as “a throwback to NASCAR’s roots.”

As the news of Christopher’s death spread, Twitter was flooded with messages paying tribute to the fallen wheelman, from New England-area NASCAR tracks, to current and former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers.

.@DavidMcGrath_ "…Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow competitors at this very difficult time." pic.twitter.com/bYYG300HCn — NH Motor Speedway (@NHMS) September 17, 2017

All of us at Thompson are saddened to learn of Ted Christopher's passing. He logged 99 wins at TSMP & is certainly 1 of the best. RIP, TC. https://t.co/pjMFLcIg9s — Thompson Speedway (@ThompsonSpdwy) September 16, 2017

Another one of the greats gone too soon. Was lucky to race with and learn from such a true racer and fierce competitor. Rip TC13 — Martin Truex Jr. (@MartinTruex_Jr) September 17, 2017

Heard the news of this just moments after walking into VL. Very sad. He was a legend. https://t.co/oOtdDjF58J — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 16, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of Ted Christopher tonight. So sad to hear the news of his passing. — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) September 17, 2017

Ted Christopher was such a great guy and wheel man. Thinking of his family and friends.#TC13 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) September 17, 2017

Just read about the passing of one of my all-time favorite drivers. So sad. Ted Christopher was a wheel man in whatever he sat in. #RIP — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) September 17, 2017

Wow can't believe the news of Ted Christopher. Thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family. RIP! — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) September 16, 2017

Really sad to hear the news of Teddy Christopher. I always enjoyed our conversations and watching him get everything out of each race #TC13 https://t.co/bnwcHKM7P7 — Kasey Kahne (@kaseykahne) September 17, 2017

Sad to hear the news about Ted Christopher. A legend and he will be missed. — William Byron (@WilliamByron) September 16, 2017

So very sad to hear of Ted Christopher's passing…Greatness passes into Legend #RIP — Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) September 16, 2017

Thumbnail photo via NASCAR