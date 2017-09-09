NASCAR’s Danica Patrick Sponsoring Richmond Car With Her Own Clothing Line

Danica Patrick recently dove into the fashion industry. And for Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway, she’s dressing up her own racer.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver’s clothing line, Warrior by Danica Patrick, will sponsor the No. 10 Ford for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale. It’s a pretty cool move by Patrick, and it paid off, as the car looks great.

See the car she’ll be driving at Richmond in her Instagram post below:

Holy moly I am driving a @warriorbydanica @hsn car!!!!!! Pretty special weekend for me! I will be doing a Facebook live at 2pm est to give you a sneak peek of my October collection! #danicaxhsn …..link in my bio! A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Sep 9, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

If you follow Patrick’s social media accounts, you know she’s been aggressively pushing the clothing line lately, though this takes it to a whole new level.

Personally, we think she also should self-sponsor a car with Somnium, her “intense and lively” Cabernet Sauvignon.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images