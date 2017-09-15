NASCAR Driver Wanders Garage Wearing Ninja Turtle Costume At Chicagoland

For 16 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers, Nickelodeon’s sponsorship of this weekend’s festivities is another thing they have to tune out as they focus on starting the playoffs off on the right foot.

Matt DiBenedetto isn’t one of those 16 racers.

For the Go Fas Racing driver, Sunday’s Tales of the Turtles 400 is a chance to destress after an intense regular season. And there was no better way for DiBenedetto to start unwinding than by spending some time Friday dressed as Leonardo from the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

I definitely fully commit to these race weekends 😂 pic.twitter.com/k2lV8eoy6m — Matthew DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) September 15, 2017

DiBenedetto’s fun didn’t end when he put on the suit, however. He later posted a Facebook video, in which he wandered around Chicagoland Speedway in character to see how people reacted.

Based on that video, Chicagoland’s staff seemingly is well prepared for the oddities they’ll see around the track while Nickelodeon is in town. Although the 26-year-old’s costume got a lot of attention from fans and crew members in the garage area, the security guards simply warned DiBenedetto to look out for the pace car that was driving by, but didn’t even address his crime-fighting attire.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images