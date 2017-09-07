Nate Diaz Not Impressed By Conor McGregor’s Loss To Floyd Mayweather

Plenty of people were giving Conor McGregor credit for his loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. after he managed to fight for longer than anyone expected.

But McGregor won’t be getting any props from Nate Diaz.

The UFC fighter/McGregor rival took to Instagram on Tuesday in reaction to another post from UFC’s account. And apparently, Diaz wasn’t very impressed by McGregor’s professional boxing debut.

(Warning: There’s some strong language in Diaz’s caption.)

He punched himself out the same way he lost in the Ufc there was no learning goin on.. #overpromotion bullshit get off the nuts this the shit I'm talking about Bruce Lee would've never lost like that. #realninjashit 🖕🏼 A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

McGregor took Mayweather to the 10th round on Aug. 26 before the undefeated boxer won by TKO.

Diaz beat McGregor in a welterweight mixed martial arts bout — the Ireland native is the lightweight champion and a former featherweight champion — by submission at UFC 196, but McGregor took the win in their rematch at UFC 202 on Aug. 20, 2016.

A McGregor-Diaz trilogy fight seems unlikely because they’re in different weight classes, and Diaz believes he won Part 2, but it certainly would be a money maker for UFC if it happens.

