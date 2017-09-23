NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Willing To Accept Trade To Cavs, Thunder

Carmelo Anthony really wants out of New York.

It’s well known that Anthony reportedly has been requesting a trade from the Knicks to the Houston Rockets this summer, in order to link up with good friends Chris Paul and James Harden. And due to his no-trade clause, the Knicks had to try and work out a deal with the Rockets, as they were Anthony’s desired destination.

But the times they are changing.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday, citing sources, that Anthony has “expanded the list of teams” he’ll accept a trade to, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are among the teams that made the cut.

The Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly also are on the list of new teams, according to ESPN’s Ian Begley.

Wojnarowski also reported that the Knicks informed Anthony a deal with the Rockets could not be met, and the electric scorer decided to add at least two teams to his list.

The Cavs reportedly were on Anthony’s initial list of teams that he would accept a trade to, but the Rockets always were his focus, and now it appears he is moving on.

Anthony would love to team up with his friend LeBron James, but it’s unsure how the Cavs would be able to accommodate the Knicks’ desire to acquire pieces to help them rebuild.

Another team that has been interested in the star forward is the Portland Trail Blazers, and reports surfaced Thursday that Anthony would be willing to accept a trade to Portland if the Rockets deal could not be met.

The Knicks called the Cavs on Monday but the two sides did not discuss any trade specifics, per Wojnarowski.

Anthony reportedly is urging the Knicks to be hasty with the trade and complete it before training camp starts in October.

It looks like the wild NBA offseason isn’t done yet.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images