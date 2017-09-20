NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony’s Camp Hopeful Knicks Will Trade Him By Monday

There hasn’t been much news on the trade front about Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks, but the forward is hoping something happens in the coming days.

The rift between Anthony and the Knicks has been well reported this offseason, and the 33-year-old hasn’t exactly kept it a secret that he wants to join his friend Chris Paul on the Houston Rockets. And even though there’s no reason to believe a trade will happen soon, Anthony’s camp is holding on to the hope that he’ll be dealt by the Knicks’ media day Monday.

“Anthony’s camp is cautiously optimistic that a deal will be struck before Monday, and trying not to think about the potential media circus that will take place if Carmelo is still with the Knicks,” The New York Daily News’ Frank Isola reported Wednesday. “Two weeks ago, Carmelo’s wife, La La, said the family thought a trade would have been completed by now.

“Mentally, Carmelo and his family have moved on to Houston. Reality is another story. Hopefully, (new Knicks president Steve) Mills and (new Knicks general manager Scott) Perry will have the right answers when they address the media on Friday because the Carmelo issue isn’t going away until he goes away.”

Anthony reportedly is only open to waiving his no-trade clause for the Rockets, so it’s not the easiest situation for New York. However, it’s also not in their best interest to hang on to a player who’s already checked out, so there’s basically no way the Knicks can win.

If Anthony remains with the Knicks for the 2017-18 season, then he has an early termination option on his contract for 2018 that he almost certainly will use.

