NBA Rumors: Celtics One Of Four Teams Who Have Contacted Andrew Bogut

The Boston Celtics might have one final trick up their sleeve.

The Celtics, who completely overhauled their roster this summer amid a busy offseason, are one of four NBA teams that have had discussions with free agent center Andrew Bogut, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported Tuesday.

Bogut broke his left leg in March, just four days after signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers in free agency. But the 7-foot center was scheduled to undergo a bone scan Tuesday that would clear him to return for the 2017-18 season, a league source told Himmelsbach.

In addition to acquiring Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving, the Celtics also beefed up their frontcourt, adding power forward Marcus Morris and center Aron Baynes. Boston still could use more help in the rebounding department, though, as both Morris and Baynes averaged less than five rebounds per game last season.

Bogut would seem to fill that need, as the Australia native has averaged 8.9 rebounds per game throughout his career. The C’s also have one open roster spot.

The 32-year-old is hoping to finalize a deal by next week, per Himmelsbach, so we could know his destination very shortly.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images