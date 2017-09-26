NBA Rumors: Dwyane Wade, Cavs Agree To One-Year, $2.3 Million Contract

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade soon will be reunited.

Wade is headed to Cleveland to join James and the Cavaliers on a one-year contract, per Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Sources: Dwyane Wade has reached agreement on a one-year, $2.3M deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 26, 2017

Wade was bought out by the Chicago Bulls earlier this week and became an unrestricted free agent as a result.

James and Wade played together with the Miami Heat from 2010-11 through 2013-14. They won two championships and reached four NBA Finals in Miami.

Wade now is 35 years old and no longer the elite scorer he’s been for much of his career, but he still should be able to provide valuable scoring off the bench for the Cavs this season.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images