NBA Rumors: Dwyane Wade Nearing Deal With Cavs, Reunion With LeBron James

The Banana Boat crew is reuniting, folks. Well, part of it.

Dwyane Wade is nearing a commitment to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday, noting that Wade could finalize his decision by Wednesday. Wade reportedly agreed to a buyout Sunday with the Chicago Bulls and formally was placed on waivers Monday, according to reports.

Wade is expected to sign a one-year contract with Cleveland at the veteran’s minimum of $2.3 million, per Wojnarowski.

A deal with the Cavs would team Wade up with his old friend LeBron James, who won two championships in four seasons with Wade on the Miami Heat. Wade and James long have had a close relationship since they were selected five picks apart in the 2003 NBA Draft, and rumors have persisted about them joining forces along with NBA buddies Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul.

Wade will turn 36 years old in January but still was a productive scorer for Chicago last season, averaging 18.3 points per game despite shooting a career-low 43.4 percent from the floor. He’ll likely see a reduced role on the talented Cavs, who lost Kyrie Irving this offseason but added Jae Crowder and should get Isaiah Thomas back by January.

Wade also was considering the Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, according to Wojnarowski. But it appears the temptation to join his pal was just too much.

