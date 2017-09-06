NBA Rumors: Isaiah Thomas To Fire His Agent Ahead Of Free-Agency Season

Isaiah Thomas seeks fresh eyes to help make his next move his best move.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard is parting ways with his current agent and is in the process of recruiting a new one ahead of the final season of his existing contract, ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported Wednesday on Twitter, citing sources.

Sources: Isaiah Thomas in the process of parting with representation, Excel Sports Management. To seek new agent to handle 2018 free-agency. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 6, 2017

Onto his third agent since he signed his current contract https://t.co/PMPWWCJ47I — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) September 6, 2017

Thomas, whom the Cavs acquired last month from the Boston Celtics via trade, can become a free agent after the 2017-18 season.

He’s set to earn just $6.2 million next season under terms of his existing contract, which he signed with the Phoenix Suns in 2014. After scoring 28.9 points per game last season while leading the Celtics to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, he now wants a max contract and apparently believes new representation will help convince interested teams to give him just that.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images