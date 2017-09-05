NBA Rumors: Jabari Parker Has Been Discussed In Carmelo Anthony Trade Talks

The Carmelo Anthony trade saga has been overshadowed by Kyrie Irving’s exit from the Cleveland Cavaliers. But now that Irving has found a new home with the Boston Celtics, the NBA rumor mill can shift its attention back to Anthony’s push to leave the New York Knicks.

Anthony reportedly wants to be dealt to the Houston Rockets, in order to join friend Chris Paul and James Harden, but the Knicks and Rockets have struggled to find a third team to facilitate the deal.

But ESPN’s Ian Begley reported Tuesday, citing league sources, that the Milwaukee Bucks have been involved in the trade talks with Jabari Parker’s name coming up early in the discussions.

“One name that came up in those (very) preliminary talks? Bucks forward Jabari Parker, per league sources,” Begley wrote.

The Rockets and Knicks are looking for a team to take on Ryan Anderson’s contract, as Houston needs to deal the veteran to create salary cap space for Anthony. The Knicks, however, reportedly aren’t interested in Anderson, as they are entering a rebuild centered around Kristaps Porzingis and Frank Ntilikina.

Begley notes that Parker would have been part of a package with Greg Monroe and John Henson, which would give New York a great return for the aging Anthony.

But the Bucks reportedly are not interested in Anderson either, which is why the talks have not progressed past the early stages.

Anthony remains a Knick for the time being, but if Irving can get out of Cleveland then there still is hope for Melo.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images