NBA Rumors: Knicks Trade Carmelo Anthony To Thunder; Enes Kanter Goes To New York

The Oklahoma City Thunder just got a whole lot more interesting.

Carmelo Anthony was hoping the New York Knicks would trade him before the team’s media day Monday, and it seems he got that wish. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the Knicks agreed on a deal to send Melo to the Thunder.

New York has agreed to a deal to send Carmelo Anthony to OKC for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a draft pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2017

Deal is complete, trade call Monday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2017

Sources: OKC will send New York a 2018 second-round pick via Chicago. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2017

Carmelo Anthony is waiving his trade kicker to make OKC deal work, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 23, 2017

The Thunder finished third in the Western Conference this past season, which was their first without Kevin Durant. The team acquired Paul George via trade at the end of June, and Wojnarowski reported he and Thunder star Russell Westbrook “played an immense part” in getting Anthony to waive his no-trade clause for Oklahoma City. Anthony will join the Thunder on Tuesday for training camp, per Wojnarowski.

Melo finished the 2016-17 season with 22.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game to go with a .433 field-goal percentage on a 32-50 Knicks team.

