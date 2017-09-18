NBA Rumors: LeBron James ‘Unequivocally’ Joining Lakers In 2018 Free Agency

The rumors that LeBron James will ditch the Cleveland Cavaliers are more than just rumors, according to one veteran NBA writer.

Amid reports that James may opt out of the final year of his contract and join the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, Peter Vecsey of Patreon.com came out with a pretty bold scoop Saturday.

LeBron James definitively leaving Cavaliers for Lakers after this season. Today's exclusive column https://t.co/MnaPpaFUJh — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) September 16, 2017

“I’m comfortable now in stating unequivocally, LeBron will leave the Cavaliers a second time and join the Lakers, and return the team to LA Lore status,” Vecsey wrote in his column, as transcribed by SLAM Online.

Vecsey didn’t directly cite a source, but he’s covered the NBA for several decades and certainly has his ear to the ground in league circles. Vecsey also first reported the news that the NBA was investigating the Lakers for tampering in August, so it’s possible he has an inside connection in L.A.

Reports aside, James’ future in Cleveland doesn’t look too bright after sidekick Kyrie Irving left town via a trade to the Boston Celtics on less-than-harmonious terms. The Lakers long have been rumored to be his favored destination, so it’s quite possible we could see King James in Tinseltown by next summer.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images