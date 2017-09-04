NBA Rumors: Miami, Los Angeles Appeal To Dwyane Wade Amid Cavs Rumors

Dwyane Wade likely will hit the open market soon, and it sounds like the three-time NBA champion won’t have a shortage of options as a free agent.

Wade currently is under contract with the Chicago Bulls, but given the team’s effort to get younger and create salary cap space, the two sides reportedly will reach a buyout agreement in the near future.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, two of the NBA’s most popular destinations interest Wade, as the 35-year-old reportedly is appealed by Miami and Los Angeles.

Joining the Heat, of course, would be a homecoming for Wade, who spent the first 13 years of his career in Miami. The Heat feature an underwhelming roster, though, so they might not be the best choice for Wade from a basketball standpoint.

Jackson’s report didn’t specify whether Wade’s interest in L.A. was due to the Lakers or the Clippers. The Clips currently boast a better roster with stronger playoff aspirations, but the Purple and Gold have a slew of young talent that Wade could help mentor.

However, these rumors all could be for naught, as several reports indicate that Wade will join the Cleveland Cavaliers once he reaches free agency. Bolting to the “The Land” would reunite Wade with LeBron James and also would boost the Cavs’ depth, which was a major flaw of the team last season.

Then again, rumors have swirled about James joining the Lakers next summer, as the star forward is eligible for an early opt-out after the 2017-18 campaign. So who knows, maybe Wade will get a head start and wait for King James to arrive next year.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images