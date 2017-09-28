NESN Soccer Show: PSG So ‘Scary Good’ Bayern Fires Carlo Ancelotti

The last week in soccer was eventful at home and abroad.

Paris Saint-Germain showed its fangs Wednesday by hammering Bayern Munich 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League. New signings Neymar and Kylian Mbappe shined for the French team, which might earn recognition as a juggernaut. Or perhaps PSG already is unstoppable?

The result cost Carlo Ancelotti his job at Bayern Munich, with the Italian becoming the fastest coaching casualty in the German giant’s illustrious history. Who might replace Ancelotti, and where does Bayern Munich go from here?

Athletes protesting during “The Star-Spangled Banner” currently is the hot topic in U.S. sports, and soccer is no different. Will we see kneeling during the national-anthem in MLS, NWSL, USMNT or USWNT games?

