Neymar Reportedly Unfollows PSG Teammate Edinson Cavni On Instagram

All’s not well in Camelot, er Paris.

Soccer superstar Neymar has unfollowed his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Edinson Cavni following their seemingly minor disagreement over a penalty kick, according to French outlet Actu Foot.

Neymar a unfollow Edinson Cavani sur Instagram. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/kvWVyKiTwJ — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) September 18, 2017

The incident took place Sunday in the 79th minute of PSG’s Ligue 1 (French League) game against Lyon with PSG leading 1-0.

Neymar:"I want to take the penalty!" Cavani: "do I look like Messi" .😂pic.twitter.com/lRTghtMq8t — Wisam Shakir (@wisam_shakir) September 17, 2017

Cavani ultimately missed the penalty kick, but PSG would go on to win 2-0.

The penalty-kick argument wasn’t Neymar’s first spat with Cavani. Earlier in the game they had argued over a free kick, and Dani Alves ultimately settled things by taking the ball from Cavani and giving it to Neymar.

See what Dani Alves did today, fighting to take the ball from Cavani to Neymar, very soon Cavani may loose his position in the PSG team pic.twitter.com/L28oPhWmcd — Richard Acheampong (@ricangy) September 17, 2017

Afterward, PSG coach Unai Umery explained how his lax policy might have caused the tension.

“I have told them to sort it out between themselves,” Emery told reporters at his postgame press conference, according to The Telegraph’s Callum Davis. “The penalties are to be struck by a few players, one is Cavani and the other is Neymar.

“It takes a gentleman’s agreement on the pitch to take the penalties. Afterwards, we will arrange internally for the penalties, because I think both are able to score them, and I want the two to alternate in this exercise.

“If there is no agreement, I will decide. I do not want it to be a problem for us.”

Get French Football reported Monday Cavani stormed away from PSG’s stadium, Parc des Princes, within 20 minutes of the final whistle. The Uruguayan downplayed his beef with Neymar, saying the reports of friction are “made up.”

Cavani: "Ce sont des choses fabriquées, je ne sais pas pourquoi ils créent ces histoires (…). La vérité, c'est qu'il n'y a aucun problème" pic.twitter.com/ihQKFfBGaf — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) September 18, 2017

Nevertheless, as most social-media users know, unfollowing someone amounts to a declaration of war. Neymar unfollowed Cavani after Emery’s press conference, so the PSG manager should know the penalty-kick argument might have already escalated into a problem for the French club.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/GOLAZO TV