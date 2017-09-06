NFL 2017 Preview: Predicting AFC Division Winners For Upcoming Season

The AFC’s road to Super Bowl LII runs through New England, at least in the wise guys’ eyes.
The Patriots, unsurprisingly, are the clear-cut favorites to not only win the AFC but to repeat as Super Bowl champions in Minnesota in February. But football’s a funny sport sometimes, and there are a few teams who could give New England a run for its money.
On a recent episode of “The Spread,” presented by MyBookie.ag, NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian made their AFC divisional picks. See their picks below and hear their explanations in the video above.
AFC EAST
Mike: Patriots
Ricky: Patriots
Andre: Patriots
AFC NORTH
Mike: Steelers
Ricky: Steelers
Andre: Steelers
AFC SOUTH
Mike: Titans
Ricky: Titans
Andre: Texans
AFC WEST
Mike: Raiders
Ricky: Raiders
Andre: Chargers
