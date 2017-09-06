NFL 2017 Preview: Predicting NFC Division Winners For Upcoming Season

After a three-year run between 2010 and 2012 when the NFC won three Super Bowl titles in a row, it’s been a bit of a dry spell in recent seasons.
The Super Bowl winner has come out of the AFC the last three season and four of the last five, but there’s hope for the NFL’s blue conference in 2017.
NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian recently made their NFL preseason divisional picks on a preview episode of “The Spread,” presented by MyBookie.ag.
NFC EAST
Mike: Giants
Ricky: Giants
Andre: Giants
NFC NORTH
Mike: Packers
Ricky: Packers
Andre: Packers
NFC SOUTH
Mike: Falcons
Ricky: Panthers
Andre: Saints
NFC WEST
Mike: Seahawks
Ricky: Seahawks
Andre: Seahawks
Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images
