NFL 2017 Preview: Predicting NFC Division Winners For Upcoming Season

After a three-year run between 2010 and 2012 when the NFC won three Super Bowl titles in a row, it’s been a bit of a dry spell in recent seasons.

The Super Bowl winner has come out of the AFC the last three season and four of the last five, but there’s hope for the NFL’s blue conference in 2017.

On a recent episode of “The Spread,” presented by MyBookie.ag, NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian made their NFC divisional picks. See their picks below and hear their explanations in the video above.

NFC EAST

Mike: Giants

Ricky: Giants

Andre: Giants

NFC NORTH

Mike: Packers

Ricky: Packers

Andre: Packers

NFC SOUTH

Mike: Falcons

Ricky: Panthers

Andre: Saints

NFC WEST

Mike: Seahawks

Ricky: Seahawks

Andre: Seahawks

