NFL Analyst Has Blistering Take On Bill Belichick Ahead Of Patriots-Chiefs

The New England Patriots are preparing to begin the defense of their Super Bowl championship Thursday when they welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to Gillette Stadium to open the 2017 NFL season.

And in advance of the season’s opening game, NFL Network had former NFL players Heath Evans and Maurice Jones-Drew break down which team has the advantage in a variety of categories.

But one category didn’t go as you’d expect, as Jones-Drew inexplicably gave Chiefs head coach Andy Reid the edge over Bill Belichick.

In a world of hot takes this may be the hottest pic.twitter.com/3LoRd46lQ0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 4, 2017

We need a fire extinguisher to put out this take.

While Reid is in the upper echelon of NFL head coaches, Belichick unquestionably is the best active head coach and might be the greatest of all time.

Jones-Drew might need to do his homework before he unleashes another take like this.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images