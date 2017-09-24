NFL Anthem Protests: Sights, Sounds From Polarizing Week 3 On Gridiron

Sunday was a strange day around the NFL, to say the least.
Following Donald Trump’s recent condemning of national anthem protesters, players and teams across the league came to their respective games ready to take a stand. Whether they were kneeling, locking arms, or not taking the field at all, players made sure the biggest stories from Week 4 occurred before kickoff.
Here are some of the sights and sounds to emerge from a polarizing day for the NFL:
Perhaps the most ironic part about all of this is that anthem protests reportedly were near extinction after Week 1.
But after what took place Sunday, it appears “The Star-Spangled Banner” once again will be a focal point throughout the season.
Now, with so much going on across the league, surely Trump must’ve seen some of the action, right?
Honestly, your guess is as good as ours.
Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images
