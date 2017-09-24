NFL Anthem Protests: Sights, Sounds From Polarizing Week 3 On Gridiron

Sunday was a strange day around the NFL, to say the least.

Following Donald Trump’s recent condemning of national anthem protesters, players and teams across the league came to their respective games ready to take a stand. Whether they were kneeling, locking arms, or not taking the field at all, players made sure the biggest stories from Week 4 occurred before kickoff.

Here are some of the sights and sounds to emerge from a polarizing day for the NFL:

#unity #brotherhood #family #dedication #love # A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

Statement from our Owner Shad Khan: pic.twitter.com/bbAJKpqZ3w — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 24, 2017

Statement from Owner Steve Bisciotti. pic.twitter.com/bdKWJ4UpCy — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 24, 2017

Patriots players kneel during national anthem, booed by Gillette Stadium crowd pic.twitter.com/5mxrS1mXqV — Nick O'Malley (@nickjomalley) September 24, 2017

Whole bunch of Patriots players are kneeling. There are some boos in the crowd pic.twitter.com/nLkc6TeQRh — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 24, 2017

"I believe love is the greatest thing we have," says Tom Brady, saying it can help overcome a lot of things. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 24, 2017

Atlanta owner Arthur Blank locking arms with two Falcons pic.twitter.com/RNUlPhHbMq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 24, 2017

The national anthem in Detroit ended on one knee pic.twitter.com/7Fi3wSjHSb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 24, 2017

Sports is a common denominator in our world. We have the responsibility to use this platform to promote understanding, respect & equality. pic.twitter.com/Y8UgDvW4o5 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 24, 2017

Dolphins safety Michael Thomas started breaking up when talking about Trump calling him "a son of a b!tch." pic.twitter.com/Z4wroPcvzW — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 24, 2017

#Jets all stood for the anthem, and owner/CEO Christopher Johnson locked arms with Josh McCown and Jamal Adams. — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) September 24, 2017

People follow courage. Inside the postgame locker room 🎥 pic.twitter.com/X5lqVM48w4 — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 24, 2017

Here's what Doug Pederson said last year about the possibility of joining a team-wide demonstration. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/OEI2xCpZmZ — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroCSN) September 24, 2017

Statement from Zygi and Mark Wilf and the entire Wilf family. pic.twitter.com/1YeAaKyjaW — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 24, 2017

Vikings and Buccaneers are both locking arms during the anthem. — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) September 24, 2017

Statement from Chicago Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey. pic.twitter.com/36u9aboXOO — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 24, 2017

Anthem in Tennessee without players on sidelines. pic.twitter.com/q2LeOyzXaN — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 24, 2017

Statement from Dee and Jimmy Haslam pic.twitter.com/QvCmKPkKwc — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 24, 2017

At least 20 #Browns players knelt during the national anthem at #Colts game pic.twitter.com/YJjJqqYpZY — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 24, 2017

Mike Tomlin. No players behind him. pic.twitter.com/GYR0M4EyvR — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) September 24, 2017

No Steelers were on the sideline during the anthem. LT Alejandro Villanueva, a veteran who served in the Army, stood near the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/JOviLUAtiF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 24, 2017

Statement from @HoustonTexans Founder, Chairman and CEO Robert C. McNair: pic.twitter.com/sF78Sc4hdg — Texans PR (@TexansPR) September 24, 2017

Saints statement pic.twitter.com/E6qNlciZSO — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 24, 2017

Saints WR Brandon Coleman raises his fist after scoring a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/v9IZ1sCTLd — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 24, 2017

Rams owner E. Stanley Kroenke: pic.twitter.com/iHmL8ARSYv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2017

Several Broncos, maybe half the team, kneeling during playing of National Anthem. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) September 24, 2017

LeSean McCoy continued to stretch during the anthem (via @jennacottrell, @wkbw, @13whamtv, h/t @matt_bove) A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

Members of the Chiefs sit in protest during the National Anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, via @AP pic.twitter.com/cDCJzo69Lw — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) September 24, 2017

Perhaps the most ironic part about all of this is that anthem protests reportedly were near extinction after Week 1.

But after what took place Sunday, it appears “The Star-Spangled Banner” once again will be a focal point throughout the season.

Now, with so much going on across the league, surely Trump must’ve seen some of the action, right?

Honestly, your guess is as good as ours.

