NFL Awards Predictions 2017: MVP, Offensive Rookie Of The Year Picks

Why settle for just picking games when there also are an abundance of prop bets available for your football pleasure?

NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian made their AFC and NFC divisional picks on a recent episode of “The Spread,” presented by MyBookie.ag, but they didn’t stop there. The crew also looked at a couple of NFL awards — Most Valuable Player and Offensive Rookie of the Year — and predicted who they think will land some individual hardware after the 2017 regular season.

See their MVP and OROY picks below and check out their explanations in the video above, which also features some good value bets and a somewhat heated exchange, because, well, that sometimes happens when you put these three guys in the same room.

MVP

Mike: Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

Ricky: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

Andre: Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Mike: Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans

Ricky: Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Andre: D’onta Foreman, RB, Houston Texans

