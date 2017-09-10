NFL Injury Report: Week 1 Injury Updates For Notable Fantasy Football Stars

10:49 a.m.: This doesn’t pertain to Week 1, but Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck could miss “at least” two more weeks of action, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
9:37 a.m.: It’s not looking good for Odell Beckham Jr.
9:16 a.m.: It appears the Chicago Bears will be down yet another receiver.
9:14 a.m.: Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed is expected to play, but he’ll apparently do so in pain.
9:09 a.m.: Odell Beckham Jr. fantasy owners could have tough decision to make. The star wide receiver reportedly is a game-time decision, and the New York Giants don’t play until 8:30 p.m. ET. We’ll do our best to keep you posted, but you might want to look for replacements.
9 a.m. ET: The good news: Football is back. The bad news: So are the inevitable injuries that come with it.
The NFL season kicks into high gear Sunday afternoon with a full slate of Week 1 matchups. If you play fantasy football, that means it’s time once again to start monitoring injury reports and set your lineups accordingly.
Believe it or not, several players already are dealing with injuries ahead of their season openers, including a handful of big fantasy names. Most notable is New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, who is recovering from a preseason ankle injury.
Will Beckham start or sit Sunday? Keep it right here for pregame injury updates for skill position players, as well as injury developments throughout the day.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
