NFL Injury Report: Week 2 Injury Updates For Notable Fantasy Football Stars

9:27 a.m.: As expected, Kerwynn Williams will assume the Arizona Cardinals’ lead back duties in the absence of David Johnson.
9:25 a.m.: Sam Bradford should play Sunday, but that certainly doesn’t mean he’s 100 percent, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
9 a.m.: Good news, fantasy owners: Jordan Howard, Sam Bradford and Jarvis Landry all are expected to play, according to various reports.
These injuries (especially Howard’s) still are worth monitoring, but that’s a good early sign.
8:55 a.m. ET: The injury bug reared its ugly head in Week 1. NFL fans and fantasy football owners are hoping for a different outcome in Week 2.
The NFL’s opening weekend saw studs like David Johnson and Allen Robinson suffer major injuries, while many other players endured the bumps and bruises that come with life in the league.
So, who’s banged up entering Week 2? This live blog will focus on skill position players who could impact fantasy rosters, and there are a few players we’re keeping our eyes on as 1 p.m. approaches, including Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (shoulder), Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (knee) and Miami Dolphins running back Jarvis Landry (knee).
Keep it here for up-to-the minute pregame injury updates, followed by any notable in-game injury news as the day unfolds.
