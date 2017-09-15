NFL Odds: Steelers, Packers Among Week 2 Favorites, Improve Super Bowl Odds

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be looking to continue their climb up the Super Bowl LII futures this weekend when they host the Minnesota Vikings as 5 1/2-point favorites on the NFL Week 2 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Steelers enter their Week 2 matchup at Heinz Field trailing only the New England Patriots at +750 on the Super Bowl odds and are unbeaten straight up in four home dates. Minnesota posted an impressive 29-19 win over New Orleans as three-point home chalk Monday night but is on a 1-3 SU run against the Steelers and averaged just 16 1/2 points per game in two straight losses in Pittsburgh.

The Patriots make a rare trip to New Orleans on Sunday to battle the Saints as six-point favorites. Both these clubs are coming off disappointing performances in Week 1 losses but have combined for over 50 total points in four of five meetings. Not surprisingly, the total has climbed steadily to 56.0 since opening at 53.5.

The Green Bay Packers aim to avenge a 44-21 loss in last season’s NFC Championship Game when they visit Atlanta on Sunday Night Football as three-point underdogs. The Packers sit alongside Pittsburgh at +750 on the Super Bowl odds after last week’s 17-9 win over the Seattle Seahawks as 2 1/2-point chalk. However, the Falcons averaged 36 points per game in 11 games at home last season.

Seattle has ample opportunity to rediscover its offensive touch as it welcomes the San Francisco 49ers to town Sunday as hefty 14-point chalk. The Seahawks are on an 8-1 SU and against the spread run against the Niners, holding them to fewer than 12 points per game in six straight home wins. San Francisco opened the 2017 campaign in dismal fashion, falling 23-3 to the Carolina Panthers as four-point home underdogs, and is on a 1-4 ATS run as a double-digit road underdog.

In other NFL Week 2 betting action, the Jacksonville Jaguars look to record consecutive SU wins for the first time since October 2016 as they host the Tennessee Titans in a game pegged as a pick ’em. The Jaguars have gained ground since opening as 1 1/2-point underdogs and posted a decisive 38-17 win as 4 1/2-point underdogs in Tennessee’s last visit in Week 16.

After ending a seven-game SU road losing streak with a 30-17 win against the Redskins in Washington as one-point chalk, the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Kansas City Chiefs as 5 1/2-point underdogs.

And the Redskins hope to rebound as they visit the Los Angeles Rams as three-point underdogs. Washington is unbeaten in two road games, but the Rams are riding high following last week’s 46-9 demolition of the Indianapolis Colts to end a seven-game SU slide.

