NFL Odds: Tom Brady, Patriots Open Season As Big Favorites Vs. Chiefs

The New England Patriots will kick off the 2017 NFL season Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs as heavy nine-point home favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Patriots have been dominant in Thursday night contests on home turf, going 7-1 SU in eight games since 2004. But New England has struggled to consistently reward bettors in recent Thursday home dates, going 2-2-1 against the spread in its past five ahead of this week’s Chiefs vs. Patriots betting matchup at Gillette Stadium.

While the Patriots have proven to be an uneven bet in mid-week games, they nearly have been unbeatable when pegged as a home favorite by nine or more points, winning SU in 16 straight since October 2012. New England has paid out regularly as big home chalk, covering in seven straight while favored by nine or more points, claiming victory by an average margin of 25.4 points.

Expectations remain high following the club’s historic 34-28 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI. Despite a number of key roster changes, and the loss of star receiver Julian Edelman to a season-ending injury, the Patriots remain atop the Super Bowl LII odds as strong +325 favorites to successfully defend their crown.

The loss of Edelman creates an opportunity for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who is expected to become a primary target for quarterback Tom Brady. Cooks tallied over 2,300 total receiving yards over the past two seasons as a target for New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees, and compiled 58 yards and one touchdown reception in the Saints’ 27-21 loss in Kansas City last October.

Kansas City has a lot to prove in its return to regular-season action. With a 12-4 SU record, the Chiefs edged the Oakland Raiders to claim their first AFC West crown since 2010, but made yet another early postseason exit and open the new season trailing the Raiders on the AFC West odds at +240.

The Chiefs have struggled in recent road dates with the Patriots, falling in six straight since 1990, and have averaged just 11 points per game over their past three visits to New England.

