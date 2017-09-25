NFL Rumors: Chargers Among Teams To Contact Darrelle Revis About Return

The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-3, and that might lead them to add a veteran defensive back to their roster in the near future.

And former All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis could be that player, according ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter wrote that “the Chargers were one of a handful of teams, according to league sources, that have contacted the seven-time Pro Bowler.” He also reported Revis “is still interested” in playing football.

Revis struggled mightily for the New York Jets in 2016 and was released over the offseason as the team parted with several veterans. His last quality campaign came in 2014 when he was part of the New England Patriots team that won Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Chargers must improve quickly because their upcoming schedule is tough. They have to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4, followed by games versus the New York Giants, Oakland Raiders, Denver Broncos and New England Patriots.

Los Angeles has given up 7.2 yards per pass attempt with only one interception through three games.

Revis might not be the best solution to Los Angeles’ issues on defense, but the team must do something quickly to salvage any hope it has of competing for a playoff spot this season.

