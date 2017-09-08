NFL Rumors: Chiefs’ Eric Berry Done For Season With Ruptured Achilles

The Kansas City Chiefs big victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday came at a huge price.

Chiefs safety Eric Berry, who was carted off the field during the fourth quarter of his team’s convincing 42-27 triumph at Gillette Stadium, is done for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday. The news obviously is a huge blow to the chiefs, who signed Berry to a massive six-year, $78-million contract extension last offseason.

#Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirms the fears: Star safety Eric Berry is done for the season with a ruptured Achilles. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2017

Obviously, replacing the All-Pro safety won’t be easy for the defending AFC West champions.

“You’re not gonna replace Eric Berry with another Eric Berry,” Reid said, via Arrowhead Pride. “That’s not what happens. But we’ve obviously got some guys here between (Eric) Murray and (Daniel) Sorensen that we know can play and we feel very comfortable with.

” … The Eric Berrys only come around once in a while and he’s a heck of a player.”

Berry ranked as the NFL’s sixth-best safety in 2016, according to Pro Football Focus.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images