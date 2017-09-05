NFL Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott’s Suspension Upheld, Will Play Sunday Vs. Giants

UPDATE (8:26 p.m. ET): Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension has been upheld, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Ezekiel Elliott 6 game suspension has been upheld by Harold Henderson, per source — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 6, 2017

Elliott still is eligible to play Week 1 against the New York Giants. Judge Amos L. Mazzant III will rule on the NFL Players Association’s restraining order by Friday at 5 p.m., according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Just got out of court and got phone back. NFL took position Ezekiel Elliott CAN play Sunday. Judge rules by 5 pm Friday on restraining order — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 6, 2017

If the restraining order is overruled, Elliott will be eligible to return Nov. 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Original Story: Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott still is waiting on arbiter Harold Henderson to rule on the appeal of the running back’s six-game suspension. But regardless of Henderson’s ruling, Elliott reportedly will be on the field for the Cowboys on Sunday night.

105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher reported Tuesday, citing a courtroom source, that NFL lawyers told Judge Amos L. Mazzant III that Elliott is eligible to play in the season opener against the New York Giants.

ALERT courtroom source to me: Judge Mazzant just askd #NFL if #EzekielElliott is onfield for #Cowboys this wk, even if HH rules. Answer: YES pic.twitter.com/oxp5J3xsDM — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) September 5, 2017

Elliott was suspended for six games after the NFL investigated domestic violence claims made against the the second-year pro during 2016.

The NFL Players Association filed a temporary restraining order asking the court to block any NFL suspension of Elliott that is upheld by Henderson. And while there has yet to be a decision, it appears the earliest Elliott can be suspended would be for the Cowboys’ Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos.

But this case is far from over.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images