NFL Rumors: Dolphins Filed Missing Person Report For Lawrence Timmons

Lawrence Timmons’ tenure with the Miami Dolphins got off to a very, very bizarre start this weekend.

The veteran linebacker joined Miami this offseason after 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was set to make his Dolphins debut Sunday against the Chargers in Los Angeles. But there was one problem: He never showed up to the stadium.

Per FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, Timmons went AWOL the night before Sunday’s game and wasn’t in his hotel room Saturday night when team staffers checked at curfew. When he didn’t report to the game, the Dolphins reportedly went into panic mode, calling Timmons’ “family and close friends” before actually filing a missing person report with local law enforcement, according to TMZ Sports.

Per TMZ Sports, Timmons eventually turned up at Los Angeles International Airport, where he reportedly was trying to board a flight to Pennsylvania to see the mother of his child.

Further adding to the mystery of Timmons’ Week 2 absence, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the 31-year-old linebacker could have some sort of health issue, as he’s scheduled to meet with doctors Monday to “find out what is wrong.” While Timmons reportedly is “doing much better (Monday) and wants to play immediately,” the Dolphins still are unsure what exactly he’s dealing with, per Schefter.

It’s also unclear how that health issue relates to Timmons reportedly wanting to fly to Pennsylvania. Dolphins head coach Adam Gase offered little clarity on the situation Sunday after Miami’s 19-17 win.

“I need to figure some things out before I talk about this,” Gase said, via ESPN.com.

Timmons is back with the Dolphins this week, but not before creating a whole lot of confusion over the weekend.

